UHV didn't struggle to find offense on Sunday at Riverside Stadium.
The Jaguars picked up 12 hits to beat University of the Southwest (N.M.) 16-1 in seven innings to lock up a Red River Athletic Conference series win.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate Kaden Fikac's three-run home run capped off a five-run second inning to put UHV (12-14, 6-3) up 8-0 at the time.
"The great ABs back-to-back put pressure on the other team," said UHV head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. "When you get ahead early like we've been and keep doing what we're doing, it's hard for people to compete against us."
The second-inning shot was Fikac's second of the year and second in as many games. He finished the series 3-for-4 with eight RBIs, including two hits and four RBIs on Sunday.
"I'm just trying to see the ball deep," Fikac said. "It was a team effort and I'm proud to be a part of it."
Fikac got the start as the designated hitter Sunday following his pinch-hit grand slam in the second game of the series on Saturday.
"He just keeps having great swings and getting good pitches to hit," Stavinoha said. "He's not chasing out of the zone, not being over-selective and allowing himself to be successful."
Victoria East graudate Brady Parker earned the win after allowing two hits and striking out three in five innings of work. Parker took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
He admitted he was relaxed on the mound after the offense provided an eight-run cushion.
"If I give up anything in an inning, it doesn't matter, really, because they're going to come back and double it," Parker said.
Haldamel Perez and Hayden Leopold opened the scoring in the first inning with back-to-back RBI singles before Jean Gonzalez Cortes drew a bases-loaded walk during a three-run first inning for UHV.
Leopold went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and went 7-for-10 with seven RBIs and a home run in the series. His two hits Sunday extended his hitting streak to six games.
During those six games, he has a .619 average with eight RBIs.
"Hayden was hitting the ball well earlier, but right at people," Stavinoha said. "He stuck with it, changed a couple of things with his mindset and, boy, it's really paid off."
Perez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs on Sunday. It was his seventh consecutive game with an RBI.
"Hal has been a consistent battery for us and it sometimes gets overlooked," Stavinoha said. "Sometimes with how well he's been swinging the bat, it gets overlooked how good he is behind the plate. He calls a great game and provides the energy we need."
UHV travels to No. 4-ranked LSU-Shreveport on Friday with a 6 p.m. first pitch.