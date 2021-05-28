COLUMBUS, Ga. — Down to their final three outs, UHV rallied behind a pair of runs to stay alive in the NAIA Softball World Series with a 3-2 win over Olivet Nazarene.
The Jaguars (23-22) advance to face the Southern Oregon-Bethany loser in another elimination game at noon Saturday. Olivet Nazarene ends its season with a 34-8 record.
The contest underwent an hour and a half rain delay after the first batter, UHV’s Jackie Longoria, drew a leadoff walk.
After falling behind 2-1 in the third inning, Kelsey Tidrick tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the seventh, scoring pinch-runner Michaela Fernandez.
Cameron Steen, pinch running for Tidrick, then put the Jaguars ahead with Marisa Mendoza's go-ahead RBI single to put UHV up 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh.
UHV pitcher Michelle Kristoff pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits and four walks, striking out one. After giving up a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh, Kristoff got the final batter to fly out to end the game and improve to 10-10 on the year.
The Jaguars out hit the Tigers 9-6 as Reyna, Acosta and Tidrick each had two hits, with Longoria, Mendoza and Gonzalez each adding one.
NAIA College World Series
Elimination Game
UHV 3, Olivet Nazarene 2
UHV: 100 000 2 - 3 9 2
OLZ: 101 000 0 - 2 6 1
W: Michelle Kristoff; L: Emily Blucker
Highlights: (V) Michelle Kristoff 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 1 K; Ashley Reyna 2-for-3, RBI, 2 2B; Kelsey Tidrick 2-for-3, RBI; Marisa Mendoza 1-for-3, RBI; (O) Emily Blucker 6.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 K; Miranda Southall 2-for-2, RBI, R, 2 BB, 3B; Katie Marker 1-for-4, R. Records: UHV 23-22; Olivet Nazarene 34-8.
