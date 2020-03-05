The UHV softball team remains ranked No. 23 in the first NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 regular season poll for 2020.
The Jaguars, who began the season at No. 23 in the preseason rankings, are currently 8-6 on the season and defeated second-ranked Oklahoma Arts and Sciences earlier this year.
It is the 82nd time for the Jaguars to be ranked in the Top 25 since beginning the program in 2008. The Jaguars have now been ranked in the Top 25 in eight straight NAIA polls.
The Jaguars will get another good test this week at the Gulf Shores Invitational where they will face No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett, No. 18 William Carey and Central Methodist, who is receiving votes in the latest poll.
Southern Oregon, behind 18 first place votes, remained at No. 1 with 529 points in the voting, while USAO is still at No. 2 with 512 points, after receiving one first-place vote.
