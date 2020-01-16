For the 12th straight year, the UHV softball team will find itself opening the season ranked in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Preseason Poll.
The Jaguars enter the season ranked No. 23 in this year’s preseason Top 25 poll released Wednesday.
UHV finished the season 33-12 last year and ranked No. 19 in the final postseason poll after starting the year receiving votes in the preseason poll.
It is the 81st time for the Jaguars to be ranked in the Top 25 since beginning the program in 2008. The Jaguars’ best ranking came in the 2012 Week 1 poll when they were ranked No. 8 in the nation.
The Jaguars have twice opened the season ranked in the Top 10 (2012 and 2013) and have 14 Top 10 rankings with the last coming in the 2013 preseason poll.
The Jaguars will get an early test this season facing six Top 25 teams and two teams that are receiving votes in the preseason poll.
UHV will get a rematch against No.2 University of Science and Arts on Feb. 8 at the Southern Collegiate Sports NAIA Invitational, where they will also play No. 16 Columbia (Mo.) as well as McPherson College, who is receiving votes.
