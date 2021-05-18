HATTIESBURG, Miss. — UHV softball advanced to the Hattiesburg Bracket championship game on Tuesday with a 5-3 win over the Trent McConnell Bears.
The Jaguars had to shake off an early deficit, fight through two 30 minute weather delays and then stop a seventh inning rally by the Bears to claim the victory.
The win puts the Jaguars into Wednesday’s championship game at noon against the winner of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. loser’s bracket contest.
The Bears (32-15) struck first with two runs in the first inning on a two-run triple by Mattie Brooks.
The Jaguars cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third with Madysin Leighton scoring on a bases loaded walk.
Marisa Mendoza put UHV ahead in the fourth with a two-out, 2-RBI double, scoring Brianna Leon and Krystal Rodriguez.
The Jaguars got insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings from Brianna Garcia and Mendoza.
The Bears rallied in the seventh, getting a run back and loading the bases with two outs. But UHV pitcher Cameron Cowan worked out of the jam to get the final out on a fly ball to Mendoza in center.
Cowan earned the win in the circle working five innings of relief allowing one run on three hits and one walk, while striking out one.
The winner of the Hattiesburg Bracket advance to the 40th annual NAIA Softball World Series on May 27-Jaune 2 in Columbus, Ga.
NAIA Opening Round
UHV 5, Truett-McConnell 3
UHV: 001 211 0 - 5 7 2
TMC: 200 000 1 - 3 7 2
W: Cameron Cowan; L: Bethany Hyde
Highlights: (V) Cameron Cowan 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Michelle Kristoff 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Marisa Mendoza 1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB; Ashley Reyna 2-for-3, RBI, BB; (T) Bethany Hyde 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 6 BB, 1 K; Karley Hobbs 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K; Mattie Brooks 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 3B; Alicia Price, 2-for-2, R, BB. Records: UHV 21-21; Truett-McConnell 32-15
