For the second straight week, the UHV men’s soccer team has received votes in the weekly NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 poll.
The Jaguars garnered 23 points in the latest voting and are five spots out of the Top 25. It is the 20th time for the Jaguars to receive votes in the poll since the inception of the program in 2010.
The Jaguars are off to their best start in school history with a 13-0-1 record and are currently 5-0-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play. They will host the only other RRAC team listed in the poll – LSU-Shreveport – on Thursday in a conference match at the Cage.
LSUS (9-2-3) moved up two spots in the poll from No. 18 to No. 16.
Central Methodist received 16 first-place votes to retain the No. 1 ranking with 497 points as the top five poll spots remained the same as the previous week.
Columbia (Mo.) received two first-place votes and are at No. 2 with 483 points, while William Carey (Miss.) is at No. 3 with 464 points. Westmont (Calif.) follows at No. 4 with Hastings (Neb.) at No. 5.
