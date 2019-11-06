The UHV men’s soccer team received votes in the NAIA men’s soccer coaches’ top 25 poll on Wednesday for the fifth straight week.
The Jaguars received 26 points in the poll after wrapping up their best regular-season ever.
UHV has a 15-0-2 overall record and a 7-0-2 mark in the Red River Athletic Conference, as they prepare for the conference tournament.
