The UHV men’s soccer team were recognized Wednesday by receiving votes in the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 poll.
The Jaguars received eight points in the weekly voting to break into the poll for the first time this season.
The Jaguars are off to an 11-0-1 start overall and are 3-0-1 in the Red River Athletic Conference going into this week’s conference play. The Jaguars will face off against the University of the Southwest on Thursday in New Mexico and then take on Huston-Tillotson on Saturday in Round Rock.
This is the 19th time the Jaguars, who have never broken into the Top 25 soccer poll, have received votes in the poll.
Conference foe LSU-Shreveport, who plays UHV on Oct. 17 in Victoria, is ranked No. 18 in the latest poll, moving up two spots form No. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.