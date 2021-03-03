University of Houston-Victoria’s men’s soccer team has opened the 2021 spring season receiving votes in the first NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released Wednesday.
The Jaguars received three points in the latest poll after getting off to a 3-0 start with wins over McMurry University, Texas A&M-Texarkana and Hardin-Simmons University.
LSU-Shreveport is the only other Red River Athletic Conference ahead of the Jaguars as the Pilots received 21 points in the voting.
This is the 22nd time the Jaguars have received votes in program history. UHV has been ranked only once in the top 25 when they were ranked No. 22 in the final poll last season.
