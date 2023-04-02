UHV’s homecoming festivities went on much longer than anticipated.
The Jaguars had no idea they would be spending almost 12 hours of their Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
But as a result of two rain delays that lasted 3 hours and 33 minutes, a tired group of Jaguars left the ballpark with a split of a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader and a series win against Huston-Tillotson.
The Rams (9-22, 5-12) won the first game 5-3. The Jaguars (17-19, 11-7) won the second game, which lasted nearly seven hours, 15-9.
“It was a mentally challenging day to sit here through all the rain delays,” said UHV first baseman Kaden Fikac, a Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate. “But thankfully, we came up on top.”
The Jaguars found a number of ways to keep busy during the rain delay, including touch football, a body building exhibition and a human bowling display.
“It’s not only focus, but your bodies and everything else,” said UHV head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. “Trying to get them back loose. You sit down for two hours after a baseball game and I’m about ready to go to sleep. Hats off to these guys.”
Former UHV player Chase Almendarez is in his second year as the head coach at Huston-Tillotson.
Almendarez was presented a plaque for earning Academic All-American honors at UHV.
The Rams showed the progress they have made under Almendarez by winning the first game behind a complete-game performance by Brycen Lee.
“It’s always great to be back in Victoria and Riverside Stadium,” Almendarez said. “The city means a lot to me. It was great going here and to see these guys, especially on homecoming weekend, was definitely a fun experience.”
The Jaguars jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the second game that included a three-run home run by Fikac.
But Huston-Tillotson scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning and get as close as 13-9.
“We cut out two of those innings and we run rule them,” Stavinoha said. “It’s just competing on the mound and throwing strikes is the big thing for us in those two innings. That’s the only thing that hurts us is when we hurt ourselves.”
The Jaguars would have enjoyed concluding homecoming weekend with a sweep, but were thankful to end a long day with a win.
“It’s always tough to get a sweep no matter who you are playing,” Stavinoah said. "Looking back, you still think we should have had it. We did some things that weren’t us, what we teach and what we preach and what we practice and it just got away from us a little bit. We came back in the series finale and got the series win that is always nice to have.”
Huston-Tillotson 5, UHV 3
H-T 001 220 0 – 5 9 0
UHV 000 030 0 – 3 6 3
W: Brycen Lee. L: Julian Garcia. Highlights: (HT) Zach Robichaux 3-for-4, 2 R; Taylor Grimes 2-for-4, R; Brian Gardner 2-for-4, R; Luke Vizcarra 1-for-3, RBI. (UHV) Westley Schields 1-for-2, R; Cade Mitscherling 1-for-3, R; Levi Whiitlock 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBIs.
UHV 15, Huston-Tillotson 9
H-T 000 603 000 – 9 9 3
UHV 533 201 01x – 15 14 2
W: Allen Hernandez. L: Jared Gonzales. Highlights: (HT) Jorge Saucedo 2-for-5, RBI; Taylor Grimes 2-for-4, R, RBI. (UHV) Kaden Fikac 3-run HR; Raul Lopez 2-for-5, solo HR, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Hayden Leopold 2-for-4, 3 R, RBI; Zach Lee 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Haldamel Perez 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI. Records: H-T 9-22, 5-12; UHV 17-19, 11-7.