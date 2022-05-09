STERLINGTON, La. — UHV's season came to an end in the championship round of the Red River Athletic Conference tournament.
The Jaguars reached the final round by claiming a 9-8 win over Louisiana Christian on Monday afternoon at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
UHV (24-26) would have had to defeat LSU-Alexandria twice to win the tournament, but dropped a 13-2 decision to the Generals on Monday night.
Amilcar Montanez had four of the Jaguars' 15 hits and two RBIs against Louisiana Christian.
Raul Lopez and Ty Williams each had three hits and combined to score five runs for UHV.
Christian Garcia got the start and went 5.1 innings to earn the win, and Tyler Price pitched 2.1 innings to earn the save.
Montanez hit a two-run home run for the Jaguars against LSU-Alexander.
Lopez had three and Montanez had two of UHV's seven hits.
The LSU-Alexandria game was the final one for UHV head coach Terry Puhl.
Puhl, who took over as head coach when the program began in 2008, announced his retirement in March.
