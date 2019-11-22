Jaguars' season ends in OT loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. – As the snow began to fall Friday evening, the tide seemed to change for the University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer team.
Controlling the match throughout the second half, the Jaguars saw their season come to an end midway through the first overtime period of the NAIA Opening Round Fayette Brackett.
Marion Lopez deposited a cross from Miguel Tizapa just inside the left post with five minutes left in overtime to lift the Martin Methodist Red Hawks to a 1-0 victory over the Jaguars.
It was the Jaguars’ first loss of the season as they end the year at 16-1-3. The Red Hawks improve to 14-7.
“I’m extremely proud of our effort tonight,” said UHV head coach Adrian Rigby. “I thought we played well enough to win the game, and we were the better of the two sides today. The MMC keeper made several game-winning saves off his line to keep them in the game. Credit to MMC on the win, and we wish them good luck against a rested Central Methodist team.”
The Red Hawks now advance to the Saturday championship game of the Fayette Bracket against NAIA defending champion and No. 1-ranked Central Methodist. The game is set for a 3 p.m. kick.
Despite being outshot 12-9 in the game, the Jaguars controlled the second half with a 7-2 edge in shots. Unfortunately none of the shots could find the back of the net.
Connagh Wilks put up three of the Jaguars’ shots, while Uriel Garcia added two, with Brandon Watts, Oliver Nugent, Mohammed Ibrahim and Adrian Rodriguez each adding one. Wilks, Garcia, Ibrahim and Rodriguez each had shots on goal for the Jaguars.
UHV goalkeeper Erik Faeltstroem finished with eight saves on the night, while the Red Hawks keeper had four.
“I’m extremely proud of our season, going undefeated throughout the regular season and RRAC tournament play,” said Rigby. “The commitment our players and staff gave to achieve this was tremendous. We had great leadership from our captains and seniors, who led by example all season.
“I’ve coached at the collegiate level for a long time, and I have never had a team come close to what we achieved this year. This was a special group of young men, and they’ve set the bar high for our program for the years to come.”
It was the second time in three years for the Jaguars to reach the NAIA National Tournament.
The Jaguars will lose eight seniors from this year’s team, including Garcia, Ibrahim, Brody Patience, Adrian Mendoza, Daniel Gribben, Diego Alvarez, Henry Sauzo and Marco Alanis.
