UHV lost 10 of its last 11 games and will go into the Red River Athletic Conference tournament as the eighth seed.

UHV (20-24) missed out on the seventh seed because Xavier College played one less conference game and had one less loss despite losing its series against the Jaguars.

As a result, UHV will open the double-elimination tournament at 6 p.m. Friday against top seed LSU-Shreveport (47-3), which is ranked No. 3 in the nation, at the Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, La.

But the Jaguars are looking forward to starting over with a clean slate.

“During batting practice, I tried to fire them up,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “I said, ‘Let’s go have some fun over there.’ This is the bonus part of the season. What’s funny about those things is if you go in there and get a little momentum, you can knock off some good teams.”

The Jaguars defeated top seed Our Lady of the Lake in last year’s tournament and will try to take the same approach this season.

“I think these guys go in with the idea that the season is over, we’re going to the tournament and anything can happen at the tournament,” Puhl said.

The players are anxious to put the regular season behind them.

“It’s more of taking it one step at a time,” said pitcher Christian Garcia. “Last year, we did really well at the tournament. We came in with a great mind set that no matter who we’re going to play, we’re going to win. I have a lot of faith in us. No matter what seed we’re in, we’re going to do well out there.”

Puhl knows the key to the Jaguars having success in the tournament is the ability to make the routine plays and preventing the big inning.

“Pitching wise, we should be OK, and we’re hitting the ball well, offensively, I’m not concerned,” he said. “Defensively, we’ve been giving four outs and we’ve been getting beat by one large inning and if we can stay away from that, we can compete.”

The Pilots went 31-2 in conference play and are riding a 13-game winning streak.

“They’re a very clean defensive team that never gives you four outs,” Puhl said. “There is no weak link defensively. Offensively, one through nine are going to put the bat on the ball. There are no weak outs. Pitching is hittable, but is probably still the best in the Red River.”

Puhl will retire at the end of the season, and the Jaguars would like to extend his tenure as long as possible.

“He’s without a doubt one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around,” Garcia said. “The way he comes to the field and to the games, it’s going to be hard to not see him in the dugout anymore. We’re all going out there trying to win for him.”

NOTES: If UHV wins, it will play the winner of the Louisiana Christian-Southwest game at 6 p.m. Saturday. If UHV loses, it will play the loser of the Louisiana Christian-Southwest game in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Saturday.