The UHV softball team will be moving south this year as they open up the 2020 season at the Southern Collegiate Sports NAIA Invitational in Portland, Texas, on Friday and Saturday.
For the past several years, the Jaguars have opened the season at the NAIA Cowtown Classic in Fort Worth against some top-notch competition. But that is one thing that won’t change for the Jaguars as three of their five schedule games in Portland will be against teams listed in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll.
The Jaguars start with three games on Friday as they open the tournament against Langston University at 10 a.m. They then go against No. 16-rnaked Columbia College at noon and wrap up the first day against McPherson College in a 4:15 p.m. game. McPherson is receiving votes in the latest poll.
The Jaguars open Saturday’s play with a rematch from their NAIA Opening Round Tournament from last year when they go against second-ranked University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in an 11 a.m. contest.
UHV will finish tournament play with a 1 p.m. contest against Oklahoma Panhandle State. OPSU comes into the tournament with a 3-1 record for the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.