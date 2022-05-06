STERLINGTON, La. — UHV struck for 18 hits and upset No. 3 LSU-Shreveport 12-7 in an opening-round game of the Red River Athletic Conference tournament Friday night at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
The Jaguars (21-24) took a 3-2 lead into the top of the fourth before gaining command by scoring five runs in the inning.
The Pilots (47-4) pulled within four runs in the bottom of the fourth, but got no closer.
UHV's Raul Lopez went 5-for-5 and was a triple short of hitting for the cycle. He hit a pair of solo home runs and a double, while driving in four runs.
Ty Williams had three hits, including a two-run home run and a double for the Jaguars.
Christian Garcia started for UHV and went six innings to pick up the win. Gustavo Valdes pitched the last three innings.
The Jaguars will play a winners bracket game at 6 p.m. Saturday against Louisiana Christian.
