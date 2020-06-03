UHV Jaguar logo
Contributed photo

UHV men’s soccer coach Adrian Rigby today announced the signing of three freshmen to the women’s soccer team beginning with the 2020 season.

The signees include Estelle Flanagan, a forward from McKinney; Alexis Honts, a midfielder from Copperas Cove; and Maricris Albarda, a midfielder from Corpus Christi.

UHV men’s golf coach Garrett Adair also announced the signing of Dawson Frye to the men’s golf team beginning with the 2020-21 season.

Frye transfers in to UHV after a year at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.