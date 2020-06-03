UHV men’s soccer coach Adrian Rigby today announced the signing of three freshmen to the women’s soccer team beginning with the 2020 season.
The signees include Estelle Flanagan, a forward from McKinney; Alexis Honts, a midfielder from Copperas Cove; and Maricris Albarda, a midfielder from Corpus Christi.
UHV men’s golf coach Garrett Adair also announced the signing of Dawson Frye to the men’s golf team beginning with the 2020-21 season.
Frye transfers in to UHV after a year at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
