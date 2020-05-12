Hamburg

Jordy Van Hamburg has signed to play men's soccer for the University of Houston-Victoria

 Contributed Photo

University of Houston-Victoria soccer coach Adrian Rigby today announced the signing of Dutch forward Jordy Van Hamburg to play men’s soccer for the Jaguars beginning in the fall of 2020.

Van Hamburg, from Haarlen, Netherlands, is a 2019 graduate of Haarlemmermer Lyceum. This past season he played in 17 games scoring 23 goals with seven assists.

His teams have won championships in the Dutch first and second division nationally, he has played in multiple international tournaments against professional teams and he holds the record for the fastest two mile run at his high school.

