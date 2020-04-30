UHV Jaguar logo
Contributed photo

UHV men’s soccer coach Adrian Rigby today announced the signing of two international student-athletes to the men’s soccer program for the 2020 season.

Vemund Aarvig of Oppegaard, Norway, is a transfer from Martin Methodist College, while Johan Hajj joins the team from Falkenberg, Sweden.

Aarvig, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore defender, played in six games last year for Martin Methodist. He scored one goal and had one assist.

Hajj is a center back/defensive midfielder for Falkenbergs Gymnasieskola and had five assists last season.

