UHV head baseball coach Terry Puhl announced the signing of three players for the 2020 season on Thursday.
Among the signees are Texas A&M-International transfer Kolbe Kutac, Vernon College transfer Charles Chavez and freshman Langston White.
Kutac, a left-handed pitcher, is a 2017 graduate of Schulenburg High School and spent one season with A&M-International.
He had a 0-0 record in three relief appearances for the Dustdevils.
In high school, he was a two-time all-district selections, tossed two no-hitters and earned recognition on the 2017 Victoria Advocate all-area team.
Kutac is very familiar with the UHV program as his brother Wesley, played four seasons for the Jaguars from 2015-18.
Kutac plans to study criminal justice and kinesiology while attending UHV and hopes to one day become a police officer.
Chavez is a graduate of Pflugerville high School and spent two seasons at Vernon College where he was named the Pitcher of the Year this past season. He was also named academic all-district his junior and senior years at Pflugerville High.
“The coaching staff is great and I feel this school is the best fit for me,” said Chavez in committing to UHV.
Chavez plans to study Business Management while attending UHV.
White is a left-handed pitcher and played outfield as well for Clear Falls High School.
He is a two-sport star for Clear Falls where he lettered three years in football and two years in baseball. He graduated Cum Lade, was a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor society and recipient of 10 scholarships.
“I chose UHV because it felt like a place that I could get a quality education and have the best opportunity to improve my game and I felt at home,” said white in making his decision to attend UHV.
White plans to study accounting at UHV and work toward becoming a tax attorney.
