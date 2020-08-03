UHV baseball coach coach Terry Puhl today announced the signing of two college transfers for the upcoming 2021 season.
Among the signees are Adrian Carroll of Missouri City and James Turnbull of Medford, Ore.
Carroll, a right-handed pitcher, transfers from Grambling State University, where he was named to the 2020 spring honor roll. He is a 2018 graduate of Fort Bend Elkins High School where he pitched and played the outfield.
He was named the Ekins pitcher of the year and baseball MVP his senior season, while earning first team all-district honors as a senior and second-team honors as a junior. He was also a member of the Elkins Marching Band.
Turnbull, a middle infielder, transfers in from Simpson University an NAIA school that competes in the Cal Pac Conference.
He served as the team captain last year compiling a .230 batting average with 15 hits, 14 runs, 11 RBI and five doubles in 22 games before the season was canceled. During his sophomore season at Simpson he appeared in 26 games compiling a .276 batting average with 19 hits, three doubles and a home run.
