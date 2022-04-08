PINEVILLE, La. — UHV scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 12-8 win over Louisiana College in the first game of a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday at Legacy Stadium.
The Wildcats scored 16 runs in the second inning of the second game and cruised to a 22-4 win.
UHV, which had its nine-game conference winning streak end, is now 19-15 on the season and 14-9 in conference.
The Jaguars trailed 8-1 entering the sixth inning of the first game, but had four hits, including a grand slam by Amilicar Montanez.
Carson McKenna picked up the win in relief and Turner Gryseels earned a save.
Montanez went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the second game.
Ju'Juan Martinez hit two home runs for Louisiana College (22-11, 15-8) in the second game.
The teams wrap up the series with a single game at noon Saturday.
UHV 12-4, Louisiana College 8-22
UHV 000 01(10) 1 — 12 8 1
LC 070 010 0 — 8 11 3
W: Carson McKenna (1-0). L: Beau Herbert (2-3). S: Turner Gryseels (1). Highlights: (UHV) Amilicar Montanez grand slam; Ty Williams 2-for-2, solo HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Richard Gill Jr. 2-for-5, R, RBI; Raul Lopez 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs. (LC) Ty Morgan 2-for-3, solo HR, 2 RBIs.
---
UHV 013 000 0 — 4 12 3
LC 0(16)6 000 x — 22 14 0
W: Cortlyn Ramirez (7-2). L: Christian Garcia (3-2). Highlights: (UHV) Amilicar Montanez 4-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Kaden Fikac 2-for-4; Richard Gill Jr. 1-for-3, solo HR, 2 RBIs. (LC) Ju'Juan Franklin 2-for-3, 3-run HR, 2-run HR. Records: UHV 19-15, 14-9; LC 22-11, 15-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.