Ty Williams may have earned a new nickname this season.
His UHV teammates may start calling him “Walk-off Wililams.”
Williams hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Jaguars (6-9. 1-2) a 4-3 win over Our Lady of the Lake University in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
The Saints (8-7, 2-1) won the second game 6-1, and took two out of three in the Red River Athletic Conference opening series.
After Hal Perez led off the 10th inning of the first game with a double, Williams laced a single down the left-field line to bring home courtesy runner Edrick Morello with the winning run.
“I knew a single would probably do the job,” Williams said. “We had a few chances in the seventh inning to win it. I was pretty confident that if I came up again in that spot I wasn’t going to let them beat me twice.”
Williams hit a three-run walk-off home run in UHV’s previous series against Ottawa University and enjoys hitting in pressure situations.
“I think it just comes with hitting and trying not to do too much,” Williams said. “It’s trying to find yourself in a hitter’s count and trying to find yourself in a position to succeed. And not beating yourself. I think the easiest thing to do in that spot is to get yourself out as a hitter. Just taking the game slowly and taking what comes to you.”
UHV coach Jonathan Stavinoha wasn’t surprised to see Williams come through with the big hit, after the Jaguars had overcome deficits of 2-0 and 3-2.
“Ty has that ice in his veins,” Stavinoha said. “He always comes up in a good situation. No outs and had a runner on second. I think they were thinking we were going to bunt and I said, ‘No, Ty go ahead and swing it.’ The third baseman crashed and he just smacked it right by him.”
The Jaguars got another solid performance from their starting pitchers in the doubleheader, but neither got a decision.
Julian Garcia yielded two runs, one earned, in eight innings in the first game. Victoria East graduate Brady Parker gave up one run in five innings in the second game.
“We never really could get the big hit, especially in the second game,” Stavinoha said. “It gets frustrating. We had some hard hit balls. Things are going to work out. They’re going to start falling a little bit.”
Victoria West graduate Noah Rodriguez put the Saints ahead in the second game with an RBI double in the sixth inning, and had a two-run single in their four-run seventh inning.
“It’s always a blast coming back and playing in front of your home crowd,” said Rodriguez, who is working on his master’s degree. “It’s nice getting to hang out with all the boys again. It was nice to see them and talk to them on the field.”
The Jaguars scored seven runs in three games, went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position in their two losses, and their bullpen surrendered 10 runs in the series.
“I think it’s an all-around team thing,” Williams said. “The bullpen wasn’t up to standard today. Honestly, in the second game today, our timely hitting wasn’t there. To win games in this conference you need timely hitting and two-out hitting, and we didn’t have that.”
UHV 4, Our Lady of the Lake 3
OLLU 000 011 001 0 — 3 5 1
UHV 000 000 201 1 — 4 9 3
No outs when winning run scored
W: Julian DeLeon (2-1). L: Juan E. Ortega II (1-2). Highlights: (OLLU) Frank Martinez 2-for-5, solo HR, 2 RBIs, Tyler Vivier 2-for-5, RBI. (UHV) Ty Williams 2-for-5, R, game-winning RBI; Hal Perez 2-for-4, 2B; Raul Lopez 2-for-5, RBI; Hayden Leopold 1-for-3, R; Cade Mitscherling 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.
- - -
Our Lady of the Lake 6, UHV 1
OLLU 001 001 4 — 6 10 0
UHV 000 010 0 — 1 6 1
W: Dominique Boggs (1-2). L: Travis Cardwell (0-2). Highlights: (OLLU) Noah Rodriguez 2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Jackson Kalisky 2-for-4, R, RBI; Christian Martinez 2-for-3. (UHV) Hayden Leopold 2-for-3, 2B, RBI; Richard Gill 1-for-2, 2B. Records: OLLU 8-7, 2-1; UHV 6-9, 1-2.