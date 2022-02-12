HOUSTON — Hayden Leopold hit two of UHV’s four home runs to lead the Jaguars to a 7-3 win over the University of St. Thomas in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Baseball USA.
St. Thomas won the second game 8-0.
Leopold, a Columbus graduate, hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and added a two-run shot in the sixth.
El Campo graduate Zach Lee hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Amilcar Montenez had a solo homer in the fourth.
Raul Lopez and Richard Gill Jr. each had two hits for the Jaguars (2-4) in the first game.
Tyler Price pitched 3.2 innings in relief to earn the win.
Leopold had two of UHV’s four hits in the second game.
Cuero graduate Austin Schwarz had a pinch-hit RBI double for the Celts (2-3).
The teams will travel to Riverside Stadium for a doubleheader at noon Sunday.
Game 1
UHV 200 202 1 — 7 10 0
UST 001 001 1 — 3 6 1
W: Tyler Price. L: Landon Murray. Highlights: (UHV) Hayden Leopold 2-for-4, 2-run HR, solo HR, 3 RBIs; Raul Lopez 2-for-4, R, RBI, Richard Gill Jr. 2-for-4, R; Zach Lee 2-run HR; Amilcar Montanez solo HR. (UST) Dylan Lamb 2-run HR.
Game 2
UHV 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
UST 410 201 x — 8 11 0
W: Chris Parsons. L: Hudson Oliver. Highlights: (UHV) Hayden Leopold 2-for-3, 2B. (UST) Cameron McClure 2-for-2, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Austin Schwarz 1-for-1, 2B, RBI. Records: UHV 2-4; UST 2-3.
