TEXARKANA — Hayden Leopold and Haldemel Perez provided a couple of clutch hits as UHV split a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader with Texas A&M-Texarkana on Friday at Dobson Field.
The Jaguars took Game 1 4-3 before falling 6-4 in Game 2. The teams will close out the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Leopold's RBI single to score Levi Whitlock tied the opening game in the fifth inning. Perez delivered the eventual game-winner in the sixth with an RBI double to score Ty Williams.
Leopold opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run home run in the third, his second of the year.
The senior from Columbus finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate. It's the 14th time in his last 15 games Leopold recorded a hit. It was his 14th multi-hit game this season.
Westley Schields also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Mason Longoria picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs and striking out five in six innings of work.
Justin Mireles picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless inning in which he allowed one hit.
The Jaguars (22-25, 16-13) got out to a 2-0 lead in Game 2 with Williams scoring on a passed ball in the third, and Raul Lopez drawing a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
The Eagles (23-22, 17-12) scored six unanswered runs between the fifth and sixth innings, including five in the sixth.
Leopold had an RBI single and Lopez a sacrifice fly in the ninth to mount a brief rally.
Lopez finished the game with a pair of RBIs.
Julian Garcia got the start for UHV in Game 2 and went five innings. Carson McKenna was the pitcher of record for UHV,