UHV was badly in need of a spark.
After being shut out in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Jaguars were in danger of being swept in their four-game season-opening series against Wayland Baptist University at Riverside Stadium.
UHV coach Terry Puhl inserted Levi Whitlock at the top of the lineup and the move worked out.
Whitlock had three hits and scored three runs in his first start of the season and led the Jaguars (1-3) to a 10-5 win.
“It was good to get those hits,” Whitlock said. “It kind of set the tone for a couple of innings. It’s good to get out there and get this last win. It’s something to build on going into the next series.”
The Pioneers (3-1) clinched the series win behind a two-hit performance by Deric Trevino in a 7-0 Game 1 victory.
Puhl was not happy with what he saw from his team and decided to make some moves to try and reverse its fortune.
“Levi came out and set the pace,” Puhl said. “I told them in between games, I want people who are going to compete out there. I had some different people out there. I did not have plans for that, but we were so flat in that first ballgame.”
UHV had 11 hits in Game 2 and scored multiple runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Sabian Hernandez, who was also making his first start of the season, had a two-run single in the four-run third inning.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate Kaden Fikac, had an RBI single in the first and completed the scoring with his two-run home run in the sixth, his second of the season.
“All of us need to step up,” Whitlock said. “Coach was telling us we’ve got to come in ready to win every single inning. We can’t let off the gas even when we’re up. We’ve got to execute.”
Whitlock singled in the first, third and sixth innings and scored each time he reached base.
“The pitchers were kind of easy to pick up,” he said. “They kind of had a pattern and were doing it to everybody so I picked up after my teammates and seeing how they were pitched to. I’m having fun, though.”
The Jaguars had only a pair of singles in the first game, and struck out 10 times against Trevino, including four looking.
The Pioneers struck quickly as Tyler Latham led off with a walk, Hayden Ingram hit a bloop single and Arturo Disla blasted a three-run home run over the center field fence.
UHV starter Turner Gryseels did not allow another run until leaving the game after five innings.
Wayland Baptist broke the game open with a four-run seventh inning that included a bunt double by Hayden Ingram, when the Jaguars failed to cover third and second base.
“We talked about that after the game,” Puhl said. “I told them I’m tired of their bad habits and mistakes come because of bad habits. Maybe not getting your feet proper or not getting to the bag in time. Those little things. We have to clean that up.”
UHV returns to Riverside Stadium for a four-game series against Loyola University, beginning with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Friday.
Game 1
WBU 300 000 4 — 7 7 0
UHV 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
W: Deric Trevino. L: Turner Gryseels. Highlights: (WB) Trevino 7 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 10 SO; Arturo Disla 3-for-4, 3-run HR, 4 RBIs; Hayden Ingram 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R. (UHV) Kaden Fikac 1-for-2.
Game 2
WBU 002 101 1 — 5 8 0
UHV 104 302 x — 10 11 3
W: Tyler Price. L: Victor Feliz. Highlights: (WB) Tyler Latham 2-for-4, 2B, SB; Hayden Ingram 2-for-4, RBI; Mark Anzaldua 1-for-2, 2B, 2 R, SB. (UHV) Levi Whitlock 3-for-4, 3 R, SB; Kaden Fikac 2-for-3, 2-run HR, 3 RBIs; Sabian Hernandez 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Langston White 1-for-3, 3B, R. Records: WBU 3-1; UHV 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.