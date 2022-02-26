NEW ORLEANS — Richard Gill Jr. hit a two-run home run to spark UHV’s 13-hit attack and UHV captured a 15-2 win over Xavier and a split of a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday at Wesley Barrows Stadium.
Xavier used a seven-run third inning to claim a 9-7 win in the first game.
The Jaguars (8-6) won their second consecutive series and improved to 4-2 in conference play.
Darvis Watson, El Campo graduate Zach Lee, Ty Williams, Levi Whitlock and Victoria West graduate Cade Mitscherling each had two hits for UHV in the second game.
Tyler Price was the winning pitcher, yielding one run and striking out nine in six innings.
Lee, Watson and Gill Jr. each had two hits for the Jaguars in the first game.
But the Gold Rush (6-7, 3-3) had 13 hits and was able to hang on to an 8-1 lead.
Jags win on Friday in final inning
Gill Jr. hit a home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift UHV to a 7-6 win over Xavier in the first of a three-game series.
The Jaguars tied the game with a three-run rally in the seventh that featured RBI singles by Gill Jr. and Ty Williams.
El Campo graduate Zach Lee had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs, and Levi Whitlock had two hits, an RBI and stole a base for UHV.
Gustavo Valdes was the winning pitcher with two innings of scoreless relief.
Matt Muhleisen hit a two-run home run for the Gold Rush.
The Jaguars resume conference play Friday when they travel to Hobbs, N.M. for a conference series against the University of the Southwest.
Friday
UHV 001 110 301 — 7 10 2
Xavier 202 200 000 — 6 10 4
W: Gustavo Valdes (1-1). L: Delonte Norris (0-1). Highlights: (UHV) Richard Gill Jr. 2-for-4, solo HR, 3 RBIs; Levi Whitlock 2-for-5, RBI, SB; Zach Lee 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R. (X) Matt Muhleisen 2-for-5, 2-run HR, 3 RBIs; Courtland Posey 3-for-5, 2 2B, RBI. Records: UHV 7-5, 3-1; Xavier 5-6, 2-2.
Saturday
Game 1
UHV 100 510 0 — 7 10 1
Xavier 107 100 x — 9 11 3
W: Nigel Mayfield. L: Turner Gryseels. Highlights: (UHV) Zach Lee 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI; Darvis Watson 2-for-3, RBI, SB; Richard Gill Jr. 2-for-4, R. (X) Blair Frederick 2-for-4, 3-run HR, 2 R.
Game 2
UHV 015 153 00 — 15 13 1
Xavier 100 000 10 — 2 5 1
W: Tyler Price (3-1). L: Juwan Fitch (0-3). Highlights: (UHV) Richard Gill Jr. 1-for-3, 2-run HR, 2 R; Darvis Watson 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Zach Lee 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ty Williams 2-for-5, 2B, R, 3 RBIs; Levi Whitlock 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, SB; Cade Mitscherling 2-for-3, 2B, 2R, RBI, SB. (X) D’Aries Davis 2-for-4, 2B, R. Records: UHV 8-6, 4-2; Xavier 6-7, 3-3.
