UHV's bats came alive late in Game 2 to salvage a split of Saturday's Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader against University of the Southwest at Riverside Stadium.
The Jaguars (11-14, 5-3) won Game 2, 17-6 in seven innings, after scoring 12 runs between the fifth and seventh.
Haldamel Perez delivered a two-run, ground-rule double in the seventh to end the game.
The offensive outburst came after a 9-5 loss in Game 1.
"Talk about bouncing back," said UHV head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. "They scored two in the first. We scored two in the first; we answered. We kept answering."
UHV had four home runs, one each from Perez, Raul Lopez, Hayden Leopold, and Kaden Fikac.
The Jaguars had nine extra-base hits with doubles from Perez, Lopez, Leopold and Jose Montanez, and triples from Leopold and Zach Lee.
Perez finished the second game 2-for-5 and tying a season-high of four RBIs, including a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, in the fifth inning.
He has an RBI in each of the last six games and multi-RBI performances in three of those six. It was also his seventh multi-hit game this season.
"I wasn't a home run guy before," Perez said. "I'm just staying back, hitting the ball like Stav said and letting it travel. Thanks to God, everything's falling."
Lopez's fourth home run of the year, a two-run shot to left field, tied the game at 4-4 in the third. Leopold hit a solo home run two batters later to give UHV the lead.
"We needed our confidence back," Lopez said. "The first game, we started off pretty high. After that, we slowed down. We just needed to get our momentum and confidence back in the second game."
Leopold's go-ahead home run was his first of the year and he hopes the breakthrough can spur him to a year like he had in 2022, when he had eight home runs.
"It definitely freed me up hitting that home run. I think I was pressing a bit before that on how many I would hit this season," said Leopold, who finished a single shy of a cycle. "Getting this first one definitely feels great for sure."
Fikac hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to grow UHV's lead to 15-6. It was his first home run of the year.
"He's been swinging the bat very well lately in practice," Stavinoha said. "I wanted to get him in the lineup, but he didn't get the start. Man, did he come through when his number was called. You can't ask for more out of somebody coming off the bench."
Julian Garcia picked up the win in five innings of work in Game 2.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning of Game 1, the Jaguars rallied to tie the game at 3 thanks to an RBI single by Perez and a two-run double by Leopold.
USW plated six more runs between the second and the third innings.
Lee had a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning. Langston White scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to cap UHV's scoring.
Mason Longoria was the pitcher of record in Game 1. Christian Garcia pitched 4.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits while striking out a season-high five batters.
"Zeros all the way across," Stavinoha said. "He worked into some jams, but he worked his way out of them. His arm speed looks better. He's coming through and being one of those guys we've got confidence in. You love to see that from him."
The two teams will conclude the series at noon Sunday at Riverside Stadium.