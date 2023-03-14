SAN ANTONIO — UHV split a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader with Texas A&M-San Antonio on Tuesday at Southwest High School.
UHV won the first game 5-3, and dropped a 10-1 decision in the second game.
The Jaguars (9-10, 3-3) got out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning of the first game thanks to a two-run home run by Calhoun graduate Claire Blinka, her first of the year.
Madysin Leighton delivered the go-ahead run in the fifth inning with an RBI single to score Sianna Miller and break a 3-3 tie.
Shiner graduate Cameron Cowan provided an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single to score Kenzie Chambers.
Cowan earned her eighth win of the season, after striking out a season-high eight batters in seven innings. It was her eighth complete game this season.
After TAMUSA tied the game in the fourth, the Cowan proceeded to retire nine of the next 11 batters with five strikeouts to close the game.
Yoakum graduate Lauren Caka's RBI single in the second inning opened the scoring for UHV. Caka finished Game 1 2-for-2 at the plate for her third multi-hit performance this season.
Alana Ortega had the Jaguars' lone RBI in the sixth inning of the second game. Caka was 2-for-2 in Game 2.
Cameron Steen threw three innings and was the pitcher of record for UHV.
UHV returns home Friday to face Jarvis Christian to open an eight-game homestand.