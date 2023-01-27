Neither Julian Garcia nor Mason Longoria were on the UHV roster last season.
But the two pitchers made a lasting first impression.
Garcia yielded two hits, and Longoria allowed four, as the Jaguars split a season-opening doubleheader against Wayland Baptist University on a chilly Friday at Riverside Stadium.
The Pioneers captured a 1-0 win in the first game before UHV bounced back to claim a 6-2 victory and hand head coach Jonathan Stavinoha his first win at the school.
“Our pitching was outstanding,” Stavinoha said. “Mason in the first game, seven complete innings and 90 pitches. He was just dominant. Julian came in Game 2 with 13 strikeouts. He was just running through them. He had his stuff working. He was at 85 pitches going into the last inning, and he wasn’t letting us take him out. I couldn’t ask for a better job on the mound.”
Garcia was pitching for a club team in Houston and drew an offer from former UHV head coach Terry Puhl, who saw Garcia pitch and play shortstop in a scrimmage at Riverside Stadium.
“It was a very interesting turn of events the way I got here,” Garcia said. “I’m definitely grateful to coach Puhl for getting me down here. I knew we had a great core group of guys that were coming back. I heard a lot of good things about coach Stavinoha, and I believed in the guys we had here, and I feel like we can do something special.”
Garcia allowed only two hits, including a solo home run by Jake Green, and had 13 strikeouts, one short of the school record set by Ray Maldonado in 2008.
“I threw 115 pitches which was a lot, especially for opening weekend,” Garcia said. “I felt good. I was just getting ahead and I had all my pitches working and I had a good defense behind me.”
Longoria transferred from Texas A&M-Kingsville and was happy to be back at Riverside Stadium where he pitched in high school for St. Joseph.
“When I was at A&M-Kingsville, it just wasn’t the right fit,” he said. “Being from Victoria and born and raised here, I thought it would be great if I came back.”
Longoria struck out seven, and his only walk came around to score the game’s lone run in the fifth inning with a balk and a Danny Arambula single.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for two years,” Longoria said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better thing. It gave me the opportunity I needed and it felt good.”
The Jaguars had six hits in the first game but left the bases loaded in the fifth inning and stranded two runners in the sixth.
The offense came alive in the second game as the Jaguars scored two runs in the first inning, three in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Ty Williams had a two-run double in the fourth, and Wesley Schields added two hits, including a double and scored two runs.
“The timely hitting in the first game didn’t come,” Stavinoha said. “We got picked off, and we had strikeouts in the wrong situation. We really cleaned that up in the second game. We weren’t perfect, but we were better. We were good enough to score six runs.”
The teams return to Riverside Stadium on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at noon.
Game 1Wayland Baptist 1, UHV 0
WBU 000 010 0 – 1 4 3
UHV 000 000 0 – 0 6 2
W: Ty Jackson. L: Mason Longoria. Highlights: (WBU) Jackson 7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 2 HP, 7 K; Danny Arambula 2-for-3, RBI; Samuel Fabian 1-for-2 R. (UHV) Longoria 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Richard Gill 1-for-2.
Game 2UHV 6, Wayland Baptist 2
WBU 010 000 1 – 2 2 1
UHV 200 301 x – 6 7 2
W: Julian Garcia. L: Tyson Potts. Highlights: (WBU) Jake Green 1-for-3 solo HR. (UHV) Garcia 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER. 2 BB, 1 HP, 13 K; Ty Williams 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Raul Lopez 1-for-2, R, RBI; Hayden Leopold 1-for-3, RBI; Wesley Schields 2-for-3, 2B. 2 R. Records: WBU 1-1; UHV 1-1.