Luis Vargas had one thought in his head when he came to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Vargas needed a triple to hit for the cycle, and he was trying to get it.
“I was going to,” Vargas said. “It was kind of hard because of the shade, I lost the baseball. I couldn’t get a good hit, but I still hit it. I was definitely looking at it.”
Vargas settled for a single, which completed a 4-for-4 ledger in UHV’s 15-9 season-opening loss to Mid-America Christian in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday at Riverside Stadium.
The Jaguars captured a 5-4 win over the Evangels (4-2) in the second game.
Victoria West grad Garrett Harrison @G_Money_Wit_It reaches on an error and brings home a run for @UHVBaseball pic.twitter.com/qVsvene10w— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 7, 2020
Vargas hit a double in the first inning, walked in the second, singled in the fourth, and hit a two-run home run in the fifth to finish with three RBIs.
“I just wanted to have a good day and do my thing,” Vargas said. “I’ve done it before.”
Vargas, who is from Venezuela, earned junior college All-American honors at Southeastern Community College in Iowa.
Luis Vargas went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double in UHV’s @UHVBaseball season opener. pic.twitter.com/xYeIiCPW7Y— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 8, 2020
He would like to repeat the feat during his senior season at UHV.
“It’s my last year,” Vargas said. “I’m trying to have as much fun as I can. I’m just trying to have my best year ever. When I hit .430, I made JUCO All-American. So my goal is to hit above that. We’ll see how it goes.”
UHV coach Terry Puhl wasn’t surprised with Vargas’ start.
Vargas hit .346 with three home runs, 10 doubles, and 33 RBIs for the Jaguars last season.
“He swung the bat very well,” Puhl said. “The thing with him is he’s got to stay healthy because he plays in a lot of our games. We have four games here so If I have to DH him in one of them, I’ll do that.”
Industrial graduate Bailey Kolb gets a strikeout for @UHVBaseball pic.twitter.com/WGlidqRUgs— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 7, 2020
Lane McMaster pitched four innings of one-hit relief for the Jaguars in the second game.
McMaster had four strikeouts and finished the game by striking out pinch hitter Mackenzie Gross with runners on second and third.
Lane McMaster gets a strikeout for the final out of UHV’s 5-4 win over Mid-America Christian. pic.twitter.com/4taLFbACgM— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 8, 2020
“I had talked to the prior pitchers about how to pitch certain batters,” McMaster said. “Of course, our catcher had been catching all game and the game before so he was calling those pitches. I’m so happy with that outing.”
UHV @UHVBaseball pitcher Lane McMaster gets his first win of the season. pic.twitter.com/CNdh2Y0DUo— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 8, 2020
The Jaguars scored the decisive run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a single by Victoria West graduate Garrett Harrison, a sacrifice by Caleb Zoda, and a single by Corben Henry.
Victoria East grad Zak Vela @ZakVela hits an infield single and a run scores for @UHVBaseball on an error. pic.twitter.com/XZWxDFD7NN— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 8, 2020
“I tried to make a point that we saw exactly what we need to do,” Puhl said. “We need to pitch well and get guys to make a decision after two or three pitches instead of five or six pitches and help them out defensively. We’re going to hit and we’re going to score some runs.”
Game 1
Mid-America Christian 15, UHV 9
MAC 022 062 3 – 15 12 2
UHV 022 220 1 – 9 9 2
Frensly Leito, David Lachuga (3), Jailey Paredes (6) and Yan Ely Adames. Bailey Kolb, Turner Gryseels (5), Jacob Tyrell (6), Andrew Loudermilk (6), Dustin Bennett (7) and Max Shelton, Clayton Wenske (7). W: Lachuga (2-0). L: Gryseels (0-1). S: Paredes (1). Highlights: (MAC) Adames 3-for-4, 2 R; Paredes 4-for-4, 3R, 2-run HR, 2B, 5 RBIs; Joshua Fernandez 2-for-4, 2 R, 2-run HR, 2B, 3 RBIs. (UHV) Sheldon 1-for-2, RBI; Luis Vargas 4-for-4, 3 R, 2-run HR, 2B, 3 RBIs; Amicar Montanez 1-for-3, solo HR; John Nelson 1-for-3, 2 R, solo HR.
Game 2
UHV 5, Mid-America Christian 4
MAC 003 100 000 – 4 8 4
UHV 030 001 01x – 5 4 1
Keisy Portorreal, Pedro Reyes (7), Joshua Fernandez (8) and Oliver Fernandez. Anthony Flores, Lane McMaster (6) and Max Sheldon. W: McMaster (1-0). L: Reyes (0-1). Highlights: (MAC) Brandon Reese 2-for-4, R; Yan Ely Adames 2-for-4, 2B. (UHV) McMaster 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO; Garrett Harrison 2-for-4, R; Corben Henry 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2 SB; Zak Vela 1-for-3, RBI. Records: Mid-America Christian 4-2; UHV 1-1.
