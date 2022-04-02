HAWKINS — UHV completed a sweep of its Red River Athletic Conference series against Jarvis Christian College with a 12-2 win Saturday at Bulldog Baseball Field.
The game was stopped after seven innings because of the 10-run mercy rule, and the Jaguars improved to 18-14 overall and 13-8 in conference play.
Hayden Leopold led UHV's 11-hit attack with three hits, including a solo home run and a double.
Ty Williams, who had two doubles, and Raul Lopez each had two hits for the Jaguars.
Christian Garcia was the starting pitcher for UHV and went six innings, striking out nine, to pick up the win.
Jalen Thomas hit a solo home run for Jarvis Christian (8-30, 4-17).
The Jaguars travel to Pineville, La., on Friday to begin a three-game conference series against Louisiana College.
UHV 12, Jarvis Christian 2
UHV 231 103 2 — 12 11 1
Jarvis Christian 001 001 0 — 2 3 2
W: Christian Garcia. L: Cristobal Canela. Highlights: (UHV) Hayden Leopold 3-for-4, solo HR, 2B, 4 R, 2 RBIs, SB; Ty Williams 2-for-2, 2 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Raul Lopez 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Cade Mitscherling 1-for-3, R, SB. (JC) Jalen Thomas 1-for-2, solo HR. Records: UHV 18-14, 13-8; Jarvis Christian 8-30, 4-17.
