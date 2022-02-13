UHV scored 11 runs in the first three innings and went on to a 12-4 win over the University of St. Thomas in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday at Riverside Stadium.
El Campo graduate Zach Lee singled to score Darvis Watson in the bottom of eighth inning and give the Jaguars a walk-off 6-5 win in the second game and a sweep of the doubleheader.
Watson led UHV (4-4) in the first game with three hits, scored two runs and had three RBIs.
Raul Lopez added two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Richard Gill Jr. had a double a two RBIs.
Turner Gryseels pitched four innings to pick up the win and Josh Herrera worked three innings to earn a save.
Nevan Newcomb had a hit and four RBIs and Cuero graduate Austin Schwarz went 1-for-2, scored a run and stole a base to lead the Celts (2-5).
Lee hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the second game.
Watson had three hits, including a triple, and scored three runs.
Columbus graduate Hayden Leopold added two doubles and Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate Kaden Fikac had two hits, including a double.
Allen Hernandez pitched an inning of scoreless relief to earn the win.
Dylan Lamb hit a two-run home run for St. Thomas in the second game.
The Jaguars return to Riverside Stadium at 3 p.m. Friday to open Red River Athletic Conference play against Wiley College.
Game 1
UST 001 201 0 — 4 8 5
UHV 263 100 x — 12 8 1
W: Turner Gryseels. L: Nick Petro. S: Josh Herrera. Highlights: (UST) Nevan Newcomb 1-for-2, 4 RBIs; Hunter Pachal 1-for-2, 3B, RBI; Austin Schwarz 1-for-2, R, SB. (UHV) Darvis Watson 3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Raul Lopez 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Richard Gill Jr. 1-for-2, 2B, R, 2 RBIs.
Game 2
UST 021 020 00 — 5 8 2
UHV 011 021 01 — 6 10 0
No outs when winning run scored
W: Allen Hernandez. L: Kameron Craig. Highlights: (UST) Dylan Lamb 2-run HR; Hunter Paschal 2-for-4, RBI. (UHV) Zach Lee 2-for-4 2-run HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Darvis Watson 3-for-5, 3B, 3 R; Kaden Fikac 2-for-3, R, 2B; Hayden Leopold 2-for-3, 2 2B, RBI. Records: UST 3-5; UHV 4-4.
