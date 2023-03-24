Lauren Caka delivered another clutch hit for UHV before Cameron Steen shut down the Huston-Tillotson offense to sweep the Rams with wins of 2-1 and 5-0 on Friday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Caka’s RBI double in the sixth inning of Game 1 broke a 1-1 tie. Alexis Gonzalez tied the game two batters prior with an RBI double of her own to score Alana Ortega.
“Alana got a base hit, then Lexi, and Claire Blinka hit the snot out of the ball, too,” Caka said. “I knew it was my turn to execute. I was confident in myself that I was going to score Lexi and trade places with her. At the end of the day, I think I fed off the momentum from everybody in front of me.”
The Yoakum graduate has racked up seven hits in her last seven games. Following her late heroics, the Jaguars (13-10, 7-3) plated five runs on six hits.
“We talked before the (sixth) inning about being the best version of ourselves for those final innings and giving everything we had,” said UHV head coach Lindsey Ortiz. “I think (Caka) came up and exemplified that, and did exactly what we asked her to do. The rest of the team follows her because she’s a leader.”
Cameron Steen picked up her second consecutive shutout after throwing a one-hit gem in seven innings. She has not allowed a run in her last 17 innings pitched.
“That’s huge right now. It’s not a one-off,” Ortiz said. “It’s building a habit of excellence and doing that job. So I’m super excited to see her go into these big games next week (against Our Lady of the Lake and Texas A&M-Texarkana).”
Cameron Cowan was credited with her 10th win of the season, after allowing an unearned run on two hits, her 10th complete game this season.
The Shiner graduate has 28 wins in her collegiate career, tying Tasha Rotramel (2009-10) for sixth all-time. Her 26 career complete games ranks fifth all-time with Savannah Crittenden (2014-17) and Haley Beam (2015-17).
Madysin Leighton opened Game 2 with a leadoff triple, her first of the year, before scoring on an error.
Leighton finished the game with a pair of hits and runs scored. It was her sixth multi-hit performance this year.
“I was struggling at the plate in the first game,” she said. “So my approach to Game 2 was just to see good pitches, make solid contact and go up there with a play. I think I executed that very well to lead off the inning with a triple and eventually score.”
UHV will kick off homecoming week against No. 2-ranked Our Lady of the Lake for a 2 p.m. doubleheader.