Michelle Kristoff pitched a four-hitter to lead UHV to a 4-0 win over Schreiner University in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
The Jaguars (5-4) had 11 hits and captured a 10-6 win over the Mountaineers (1-7) in the second game.
Kristoff had four strikeouts and walked only one and evened her record at 3-3.
Emily Flores and Brianna Leon each had two hits to lead UHV at the plate. Flores had a double and two RBIs.
Angelica Davidson had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs in the second game. Leon added two hits, and Dominique Garcia had a hit and two RBIs.
Kelsey Tidrick was the winning pitcher in the second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.