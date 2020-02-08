040818_vad_sports_uhvsoftball
UHV’s Angelica Davidson slides into home plate during a Red River Athletic Conference game against LSU-Alexandria at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.

 Advocate File Photo

PORTLAND – UHV swept a doubleheader against No. 2 Oklahoma Science and Arts and Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday at the Portland Tournament. 

The Jaguars (2-2) won 4-3 against OPS and 7-2 against Science and Arts.

Jackie Longoria got the start in the circle in the first game and delivered 3 innings, allowing four hits and a strikeout. 

Angelica Davidson and Marissa Longoria combined for four hits and 2 RBIs.

Davidson led UHV with two hits in the night cap.

Michelle Kristoff earned the win in the circle after pitching seven innings with two strikeouts. 

