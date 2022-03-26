AUSTIN — UHV ran its winning streak to six games by sweeping a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader against Huston-Tillotson on Friday at Downs Field.
The Jaguars (13-13, 9-8) won the first game 5-4 and ran away with a 12-1 decision in the second game.
Richard Gill Jr. had three hits for UHV and Zach Lee added two in the first game.
Christian Garcia was the winning pitcher for UHV, and Josh Herrera got the final two outs to earn a save.
The Jaguars had 15 hits in the second game. Lee had three and Hayden Leopold had two, including a three-run home run.
Tyler Price pitched the entire eight innings for UHV. He yielded seven hits to the Rams (7-18, 5-11), while striking out nine.
The teams return to Downs Field to play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. Only the first game will count in the conference standings.
UHV 5-12, Huston-Tillotson 4-1
UHV 003 920 0 — 5 11 0
H-T 000 031 0 — 4 11 1
W: Christian Garcia. L: Sergio Santiago. S: Josh Herrera. Highlights: (UHV) Richard Gill Jr. 3-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Zach Lee 2-for-3, 2B.
- - -
UHV 002 050 05 — 12 15 1
H-T 010 000 00 — 1 7 1
W: Tyler Price. L: Jared Gonzales. Highlights: (UHV) Zach Lee 3-for-5, 2B, RBI; Hayden Leopold 2-for-4, 3-run HR, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Raul Lopez 2-for-5, R, RBI. Records: UHV 13-13, 9-8; H-T 7-18, 5-11.
