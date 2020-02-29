ALEXANDRIA, La. – Kelsey Tidrick pitched a four-hitter on Saurday to lead UHV to a 12-0 Red River Athletic Conference win over LSU-Alexandria.
The Jaguars swept the conference-opening series and improved to 8-6 and 3-0.
Tidrick, a Calhoun graduate, had two strikeouts and did not allow a walk.
UHV had 15 hits and won the game via the eight-run rule after five innings.
Dominique Garcia had four hits and two RBIs, Brianna Leon had three hits and an RBI and Maricruz Martinez had two hits and four RBIs for the Jaguars.
LSU-Alexandria dropped to 4-7 and 0-3 in conference.
UHV 12, LSU-Alexandria 0
UHV 723 00 — 12 15 1
LSUA 000 00 — 0 4 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.