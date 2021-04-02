After losing five of its first six Red River Athletic Conference softball games, UHV began April with a four game sweep of University of the Southwest.
The Jaguars defeated the Mustangs 12-2 in six innings and 9-1 in five innings on Friday.
Cameron Cowan won game one, throwing 70 pitches over four innings, giving up one run on two hits, striking out five and walking two.
Ashley Reyna went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two triples and a run scored. Kayla Dow went 1-for-1 with a three RBI triple. Claire Blinka hit a pinch hit three-run home run in the sixth inning, the first of her collegiate career.
Cameron Steen earned the save, giving up one run on one hit over two innings and striking out one.
Michelle Kristoff took the win in game two, throwing 71 pitches over four innings, giving up one run on four hits, striking out six and walking two.
Zoe Miranda went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Kelsey Tidrick went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Reyna went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and a run scored. Blinka went 1-for-1 with a two RBI double.
UHV improves to 4-5 in conference play and 9-15 overall.
The Jaguars next play a doubleheader against Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Friday, April 16 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Red River Athletic Conference
UHV 12, University of the Southwest 2 (6 innings)
Southwest: 010 010 — 2 3 1
UHV: 104 007 — 12 16 2
W: Cameron Cowan; L: Sierra Flores; SV: Cameron Steen
Highlights: (V) Brianna Leon 2-for-3, 2 R; Kayla Dow 1-for-1, 3 RBI, 3B; Marisa Mendoza 2-for-4, 2 R; Ashley Reyna 2-for-3, 4 RBI, R, 2 3B; Claire Blinka 1-for-1, HR, 3 RBI, R; Kaylle Acosta 1-for-3, RBI, 2B; Zoe Miranda 1-for-3, 2B; Kelsey Tidrick 2-for-4, RBI, R; (S) Lili Medina 1-for-2; Aubrey Ramos 0-for-3, BB, R; Alyssa Martinez R; Madison Ganaway 1-for-2, BB; Kenzi Savell 1-for-3; Mikayla Martinez 0-for-1, RBI, BB.
UHV 9, University of the Southwest 1 (5 innings)
Southwest: 000 10 — 1 4 2
UHV: 004 14 — 9 14 1
W: Michelle Kristoff; L: Madison Ganaway
Highlights: (V) Claire Blinka 1-for-1, 2 RBI, 2B; Marisa Mendoza 2-for-4, 2 R; Lauren Caka 1-for-3, R; Ashley Reyna 2-for-3, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Zoe Miranda 3-for-3, 2 RBI, R, 2 2B; Alyssah Zamora 1-for-1, R; Michaela Fernandez 1-for-3; Kelsey Tidrick 3-for-3, 2 RBI, R; (S) Michaela Trevino 1-for-3; Madison Ganaway 1-for-2, BB; Aubrey Ramos 0-for-2, R; Kenzi Savell 1-for-1; Serena Olivas 1-for-2, RBI
Records: UHV 9-15, 4-5; Southwest 2-15, 2-13
