NEW BRUANFELS – University of Houston-Victoria freshmen Jenna Alvarado and Mia Lerma turned in Top-10 performances Monday to help lead the Jaguars women’s golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Bellevue University Spring Break Classic.
Alvarado tied for fourth and Lerma finished 10th as the Jaguars posted a final round 325 to finish the 36-hole event at the Landa Park Golf course with a 683 score.
Alvarado turned in a five-over par 76 final round to finish at 157 and tied with TWU’s Piper Frisbie and WBU’s Chante Van Zyl. Lerma finished at 161 with rounds of 86-75.
Behind Lerma for UHV, Jocelyn Villafranca came in with a 92-87-179 and Mary Kate Krueger finished with a 99-87-186.
The Jaguars will be back in action next Monday and Tuesday at the Prairie View A&M Spring Invitational.
