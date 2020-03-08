ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – Angelica Davidson highlighted a four-run third inning Sunday morning lifting the University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars to a 7-2 win over Central Methodist at the Gulf Shores Invitational.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Jaguars who improve to 9-10 on the year.
Jacqueline Longoria opened the third with a single and after Brianna Leon walked and Maricruz Martinez singled to load the bases, Dominque Garcia walked to force in a run and tie the game at 1-1.
Davidson, who was 2-for-2, then unleashed a double to left scoring all three runners for a 4-1 advantage.
The Jaguars would add two more in the fourth when Lauren Caka (SO/Yoakum, TX) singled and Longoria reached on an error, before both runners raced home on a two-out single by Emily Flores (SR/Houston, TX).
Both teams tallied solo runs in the fifth for the 7-2 final.
Michelle Kristoff tossed five innings allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out six to get the win. Kelsey Tidrick worked the final two scoreless innings and earned the save.
The Jaguars return home to host Our Lady of the Lake in Red River Athletic Conference play on Friday and Saturday. The two teams meet in a 3 p.m. doubleheader on Friday and then wrap the series up with a noon contest on Saturday.
