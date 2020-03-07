MARSHALL – The UHV baseball team won two out of three against Wiley College to win its first Red River Athletic Conference series of the season on Saturday at Coker Field.
The Jaguars won Game 1 on Friday before losing Game 2 9-2 and bouncing back with a 9-4 win in Game 3.
In Game 2, Wiley scored six unearned runs off of three UHV errors in the second inning.
The Jaguars scored twice in seventh on singles by Hayden Leopold and Corben Henry.
Tyler Price was tagged with the loss after allowing five unearned runs on one hit and four walks, while striking out one.
In the nightcap, Luis Vargas connected on a two-out solo home run to pace the Jaguars’ offense.
Vargas finished 3-for-5 to lead UHV.
Christian Garcia was the winning pitcher. He delivered seven innings, allowing one run with five strikeouts.
Game 2
Wiley College 9, UHV 2
UHV 000 000 2 — 2 5 4
Wiley 060 201 X 9 5 2
Game 3
UHV 9, Wiley College 4
UHV 100 202 112 — 9 13 2
Wiley 001 000 030 — 4 8 2
