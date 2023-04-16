UHV scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and went on to a 5-2 Red River Athletic Conference win over Louisiana Christian on Sunday at Riverside Stadium.
The Jaguars salvaged the final game of the three-game series and improved to 20-22 on the season and 14-9 in conference play.
UHV and Louisiana Christian (27-11, 19-7) were tied at 2 entering the sixth.
Ty Williams broke the tie with a solo home run, and the Jaguars added runs on RBI singles by Victoria West graduate Cade Mitscherling and Westley Shields.
Mitscherling had three hits, including a two-run single to tie the game in the fourth inning.
Williams and Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate Kaden Fikac each had two hits for UHV.
Victoria East graduate Brady Parker was the winning pitcher, going six innings with four strikeouts.
Justin Mireles pitched three scoreless innings to earn his first save.
The Jaguars visit Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for a non-conference game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.