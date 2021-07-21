UHV softball coach Lindsey Ortiz announced the signing of San Antonio James Madison outfielder VeJeigh Zamora on Wednesday.
Zamora graduated from James Madison in 2021, receiving 27-6A and 28-6A all-district honorable mention the last two years.
The Mavericks reached the bi-district round both years.
Zamora has also played select ball for the Texas Select Rangers and Athletics Mercado.
“I look forward to my time at UHV because of the softball team and the medical route the university has to offer,” Zamora said on making her commitment to UHV.
Zamora plans to study biology at UHV where she hopes to pursue a career in emergency medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.