REFUGIO — Jason Herring has done something very few coaches in the state of Texas have done.
Herring not only bought a house in Refugio, he’s been able to pay it off.
Herring, 52, who is in the midst of his 16th season, has brought stability and success to the Refugio program.
Herring will enter Friday night’s game at Edna with a record of 199-20 at Refugio that includes six trips to the state final and three state championships.
“The bottom line is this,” Herring said, “we’ve got great kids, great community support and an awesome program.”
Herring has been a head coach for 25 years and has an overall record of 268-58 that includes a state championship at Sonora in 2000.
Herring’s winning percentage of 90.86 at Refugio is remarkable, but even more amazing is that during his tenure at Refugio the Bobcats have not lost back-to-back games in a single season.
“The consistency that our staff and our program and our community have been able to achieve for 15 straight years of at least the quarterfinals tells me we’re doing a good job,” Herring said. “The things we’re doing and the way we work. The way our summer program and the way we lift.
"This is the best job in the country because of the way it’s set up. We’ve got an incredible school board, we’ve got an incredible superintendent, incredible principals, most of my coaches have been with me for 10-plus years.”
Refugio defensive coordinator Eli Boxell has coached with Herring for his entire tenure at Refugio. Boxell attributes much of Herring’s success to the way he interacts with the players.
“I think it’s his relationship with the kids,” Boxell said. “It’s unheard of at the 2A level for us to be that successful year-in and year-out. It’s his relationship with the kids. He gets them to run through a wall. He gets the most out of each and every individual that he can.”
Senior Jayden Wright has been on the varsity since his sophomore year, but remembers meeting Herring when he was in grammar school.
“He reaches out even when you’re just a little kid,” Wright said. ”I’ve been watching him since I was very little. I’ve been wanting to play with him ever since. He makes us work and conditions us. He makes sure we know what we’re doing and we have a good coaching staff.”
The Bobcats advanced to the state final under Herring in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 and won state championships in 2011, 2016 and 2019.
“A lot of people would like to talk about the championships, playing for six and winning three,” Herring said. “But honestly what I’m most proud of this coaching staff for is the 15 straight years of playing in the regional finals. Even though people don’t believe it, even in Refugio that talent ebbs and flows. Now, it may not be the same as another place. There’s been years where we’re talented and there’s been years where we’re talented but not super-talented.”
Herring has a young team this season with 10 sophomores and freshman starting. The Bobcats began the season with a loss to Hitchcock before rebounding to defeat Corpus Christi London.
But like every year in Refugio, the goals and expectations remain the same.
“What I most appreciate about Refugio is the way that it’s set up,” Herring said. “Whatever our ceiling is based on talent, there’s nothing at all in the way to prevent us from achieving it.”
NOTABLE
- Alvin Dotson picked up his first win as the head coach at Wharton with its 33-29 victory over Houston Worthing. The win ended the Tigers’ 22-game losing streak.
- DeWitt County rivals Cuero and Yoakum play for the 113th time Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum. Cuero leads the series 71-35-6.
- Karnes County rivals Karnes City and Kenedy play for the 103rd time since 1922 on Friday at Poss Johnson Stadium in Karnes City. Karnes City leads the series 57-41-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.