Texas A&M-Kingsville coach Mike Salinas noticed Doug and Dalton Brooks during a visit to the Shiner weight room during the brothers’ sophomore and freshman season.

Salinas was impressed but told Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker he doubted either one of them would play for the Javelinas.

Salinas got a pleasant surprise Wednesday morning when Doug Brooks signed a letter of intent with A&M-Kingsville.

Brooks, who helped lead Shiner to back-to-back Class 2A, Division I state championships and was the co-MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team, had planned to sign with the University of Houston.

But Houston informed Brooks last week it no longer had a scholarship available for him.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen, but it happens,” Brooks said. “In life, you make the best of your situation and I’m glad to be Javelina.”

Boedeker was as surprised as Brooks when he found out what had happened with Houston.

“It is something that does occur,” Boedeker said. “It was unfortunate for Doug because he’s a great kid and I know he was looking forward to going there, but everything happens for a reason and I think he’s going to really excel where he’s headed now.”

Brooks received some other offers, but decided he wanted to attend A&M-Kingsville after visiting the school on Friday.

“It was just being comfortable,” he said. “There’s a lot of purple and gold there and the coaches were real personal, I know them and it feels great.”

Brooks will have some familiar company in Kingsville. Tyler Palmer and Trevor Haynes are already attending the school and Tyler Bishop also signed with the Javelinas on Wednesday.

The Javelinas also got signatures from Cuero’s Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson, El Campo’s Kerry North and Yoakum’s Tre Robbins.

“I had the film out and was waiting for some looks,” Bishop said. “I didn’t get as many as I wanted, but I got what I needed. I’m really happy about signing with Kingsville. Of course, we have Palmer there, I have a cousin going up to play so I’m hoping we can make something happen.”

Durham and Johnson each had over 1,000 receiving yards for the Gobblers, who advanced to the Class 4A, Division II semifinals.

“They came and visited us at the school and they offered us both,” Durham said. “We were like, ‘Oh, we could possibly play together.’ We went and visited and we liked it.”

“I like how they do stuff and how they run their offense,” Johnson added. “I wanted to be a part of that.”

Brooks will have company on the defensive line after North, the lineman of the year on the all-area team, signed with the Javelinas on Wednesday in the new El Campo weight facility.

“I feel like it’s the best fit for me and they’ll give me an opportunity to play,” North said.

“My uncle played there and it’s a good fit for me. Getting to know the people there will be good for me to better my life as I go on.”

Robbins is looking forward to being part of a program that is trending upward.

“To be a part of something that’s going from the ground up is a big deal,” he said. “That was definitely something that I looked at big when I was deciding if I was going to sign with A&M-Kingsville.”

Victoria Advocate sports reporter Sam Fowler contributed to this story.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

