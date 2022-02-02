Shiner High School football players stand behind two of their teammates who signed national letters of intent Wednesday. Doug Brooks (seated center) and Tyler Bishop (seated right) will attend Texas A&M-Kingsville beginning in the fall semester of 2022.
Victoria East’s Trent Zappe, flanked by his parents Sammie Zappe, left, and Michael Zappe, right, smiles for photos after signing his letter of intent to play for Western Kentucky University Wednesday at Victoria East High School.
Edna's JaQwon Reed signed his letter of intent to play football at Henderson State on Wednesday. Pictured, from left, back, Kyriel Tilmon, Kalli Boston, Ayreonna Turner, Jayfus Smith, Desiree Boston, O’Shea Walker; front, Cullen Boston, JaQwon Reed, Keista Boston, Olivia Walker and Savandra Smith. In the picture frame is Otis LittleJohn.
Victoria West senior Dion Green, center, mock signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for Concordia University, St. Paul, next to his parents Myra Green, right, and Derryl Green, left, on Wednesday afternoon at Victoria West High School.
Dion Green’s mother, Myra Green, takes a picture of Dion and his teammates prior to his signing a National Letter of Intent to play for Concordia University, St. Paul, on Wednesday afternoon at Victoria West High School.
Dion Green, center left, and Blane Zeplin, center right, pose with friends, family and teammates during a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon in the gymnasium at Victoria West High School.
National Signing Day saw two players from Shiner High School sign with Texas A&M-Kingsville. In this photo, Doug Brooks is flanked by his family, Douglas (far left), Amiracle Brooks is being held by older brother Dalton, Doug Brooks, and Brooks’ mother LaShaun Barnett.
Shiner High School coaches stand behind the family of Tyler Bishop, who signed his national letter of intent Wednesday morning in Shiner. Seated are father Aaron Bishop (left), Tyler Bishop (center) and mother Carrie Bishop (right).
Shiner High School seniors Doug Brooks (seated left) and Tyler Bishop (seated right) are flanked by other senior teammates when they signed their national letters of intent to attend Texas A&M-Kingsville Wednesday morning in Shiner.
Bay City offensive lineman Isaac Allen, center, committed to play football at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa in a signing ceremony at Bay City on Wednesday. Seated with him are parents Jonathan and Yvette Allen, and coaches, from left, offensive coordinator Anthony Smith, head coach Robert Jones and head powerlifting coach Ron Arnesen.
Brooks, who helped lead Shiner to back-to-back Class 2A, Division I state championships and was the co-MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team, had planned to sign with the University of Houston.
But Houston informed Brooks last week it no longer had a scholarship available for him.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen, but it happens,” Brooks said. “In life, you make the best of your situation and I’m glad to be Javelina.”
Boedeker was as surprised as Brooks when he found out what had happened with Houston.
“It is something that does occur,” Boedeker said. “It was unfortunate for Doug because he’s a great kid and I know he was looking forward to going there, but everything happens for a reason and I think he’s going to really excel where he’s headed now.”
Brooks received some other offers, but decided he wanted to attend A&M-Kingsville after visiting the school on Friday.
“It was just being comfortable,” he said. “There’s a lot of purple and gold there and the coaches were real personal, I know them and it feels great.”
Brooks will have some familiar company in Kingsville. Tyler Palmer and Trevor Haynes are already attending the school and Tyler Bishop also signed with the Javelinas on Wednesday.
The Javelinas also got signatures from Cuero’s Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson, El Campo’s Kerry North and Yoakum’s Tre Robbins.
“I had the film out and was waiting for some looks,” Bishop said. “I didn’t get as many as I wanted, but I got what I needed. I’m really happy about signing with Kingsville. Of course, we have Palmer there, I have a cousin going up to play so I’m hoping we can make something happen.”
Durham and Johnson each had over 1,000 receiving yards for the Gobblers, who advanced to the Class 4A, Division II semifinals.
“They came and visited us at the school and they offered us both,” Durham said. “We were like, ‘Oh, we could possibly play together.’ We went and visited and we liked it.”
“I like how they do stuff and how they run their offense,” Johnson added. “I wanted to be a part of that.”
Brooks will have company on the defensive line after North, the lineman of the year on the all-area team, signed with the Javelinas on Wednesday in the new El Campo weight facility.
“I feel like it’s the best fit for me and they’ll give me an opportunity to play,” North said.
“My uncle played there and it’s a good fit for me. Getting to know the people there will be good for me to better my life as I go on.”
Robbins is looking forward to being part of a program that is trending upward.
“To be a part of something that’s going from the ground up is a big deal,” he said. “That was definitely something that I looked at big when I was deciding if I was going to sign with A&M-Kingsville.”
Victoria Advocate sports reporter Sam Fowler contributed to this story.
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
(0) comments
