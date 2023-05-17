The white team beat the red team 39-25 in Victoria West’s annual spring football game Wednesday evening at Memorial Stadium.
Warrior quarterback Camden Repper appeared to be in midseason form on Wednesday. When Repper took the field for the first time on the white team’s opening drive, he wasted no time getting to work. Repper completed all three of his passes and orchestrated a six-play, 85-yard touchdown drive, capped with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jenesis Jeffries.
“(Repper) is challenging himself. He’s taken on way more of a leadership role,” West head coach Courtney Boyce said. “I think he and the receivers did an excellent job on their side of the ball, and they were really clicking in the beginning.”
At every spring game, there is always a relatively unknown player or players who make their presence known. For the Warriors, it was wide receiver Jenesis Jeffries, who will be beginning his sophomore season this fall. Jeffries not only caught the first touchdown of the game, but also was on the receiving end of a 70-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Gantt in the second quarter. Jeffries finished the game with three catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. For a Warrior team that is replacing three of their top four receivers from last season, Jeffries is a name to watch for this fall.
“He’s on the captain's council, and he’s going to be a sophomore. His teammates think a great deal of him and his leadership,” Boyce said. “I think he expects himself to come out here and play his best for his team, and that’s exactly what he showed.”
While Jeffries made his presence felt, the returning trio of Repper, running back Kamauri Montgomery and wide receiver Dajavius Steen were all highly impactful in the white team’s victory Wednesday night. Repper not only threw for a touchdown, but ran for a touchdown as time expired in the second quarter to make it 21-14 white. Prior to Repper’s touchdown connection with Jeffries, a 45-yard catch and run by Steen got the white team into the redzone, and a 32-yard reception from Montgomery got the Warriors into the red zone again, but they were unable to capitalize as they missed a field goal.
“I thought our offense was pretty good,” Montgomery said. “I wanted to get that touchdown, but it didn’t happen, and we’ll get that back next time.”
A unit Boyce has enjoyed this spring has been his defensive line and linebackers, and that was once again the case on Wednesday. The Warriors’ defensive front constantly pressured every quarterback that came into the game, and they swarmed to the football on running plays.
“Our defensive line and linebackers fly to the football. There is no rest during the week, and our offensive line definitely has their work cut out for them each and every practice,” Boyce said. “They go against each other a lot, and I was proud of our defensive line for just getting after it and how they come back play after play.”
The stars of the show on Wednesday were the wide receivers. Steen and Jeffries consistently won one on one matchups, and they weren’t the only ones who got in on the action. At the end of the first half, each time got one untimed drive to score and the white team once again took advantage of that. With Nolan Boyce taking over as quarterback he led the offense down the field before finding Tyler Gantt on a crossing route. Gantt caught the ball at the 10 yard line before breaking multiple tackles and carrying a defender into the end zone with him to give the white a 14-point lead heading into halftime on their way to a 39-25 win.
“I’m happy that those receivers decided to step up and make big plays and I’m excited to see what they do this season,” Montgomery said.
