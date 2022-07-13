Jody Thompson never anticipated the success her team would have when she took over as Victoria West’s softball coach two years ago.

During the team’s first workouts together after the COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, she remembered the team just wanting to have fun and the rest simply fell into place.

The Warriors reached the regional semifinals the last two years, something never done before in program history.

“Once I got to know the girls, their work ethic and things like that, it was just exciting,” Thompson said. “It was a roller coaster at times, but one I was glad I was on.”

+4 West stymied, swept out of the playoffs by Georgetown For the second consecutive year, Victoria West's softball season ends in the regional semifinals.

After 17 years at Victoria ISD as a teacher and a coach, Thompson is set to transition to an administrative role as the assistant principal at Yoakum Middle School. Her move officially took effect on Wednesday.

“It’s just something I had to do for my family, my daughter,” Thompson said. “She wants to be involved in sports and I always knew this day would come where I’d go into administration. I get to help other kids, not just my athletes, and try to reach all different types of kids.”

The move was not anticipated for Thompson.

She expected to return to West for the next school year until the opportunity fell in her lap.

“I just think God puts things into place and it’s your job to listen to Him when it’s where He wants you to be,” Thompson said. “I think this is one of those instances and it was very hard. It was very hard telling the girls and the parents.”

Thompson boasted a 52-18-1 record in her two full seasons with the Warriors with the most playoff victories (10) in program history.

“She’s a great coach, a great teacher and a great person,” said Victoria ISD athletic director Spencer Gantt. “She did a great job with those young ladies and did her best to put them in a position to be successful anytime they went out on the field. So that’s a tough loss.”

+4 West walks off Mercedes to set up Georgetown rematch Grace Weiler battled through bumps and bruises to deliver the series-clinching RBI against Mercedes on Saturday.

Victoria ISD has posted the job online and is currently in the process of setting up interviews to fill the position as fast as possible. The new school year at VISD starts on Aug. 9.

“Obviously, it’s a tough time of year,” Gantt said. “We’re behind the eight-ball. Anytime something like this drops in your lap, the heat is on and we’ve got to get it done.”