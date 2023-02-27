John David Caffey’s tenure in Yorktown has been successful for the entire athletic program.
Yorktown has won 12 district championships, has 14 playoff victories, won individual state championships in track, and made state appearances in golf since Caffey was named athletic director and head football coach in May 2016.
“As I think of our time in Yorktown, I’m mindful of all the great players and all the great coaches we had,” Caffey said. “The success we had is really due to them. It’s been some of the best times in my life. I’ve been blessed to be here for seven years.”
Caffey’s time in Yorktown will come to an end Friday, as he will become the athletic director and head football coach at Scurry-Rosser.
Caffey came to Yorktown from Rice Consolidated, where he was the offensive coordinator.
He had a record of 37-31 at Yorktown that included five playoff appearances and a trip to the regional semifinals in 2017.
Caffey was also a head coach at Springlake-Earth for one season and has an overall head-coaching record of 41-38.
Caffey will replace Jeff Cleveland at Scurry-Rosser, a Class 3A, Division II school. Cleveland announced his retirement in December after leading Scurry-Rosser to an 8-3 record.
“We need to have a lot of positive energy coming in,” Caffey said. “They’ve been successful in so many ways and we want to build upon that. We want to build fast relationships to show that we’re invested in their success.”
Yorktown went 5-6 last season and lost to Chilton in the Class 2A, Division II bi-district playoffs.
“Some of these kids that I’m coaching now were in kindergarten when I first got here,” Caffey said. “I’ve gotten to know them and their families. My youngest child was 2 months old when we first moved here. It’s hard for me because this is the only place they’ve ever known.”
Yorktown will accept applications to replace Caffey through March 10.