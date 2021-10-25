This forecast will be divided in half to provide adequate coverage for each region’s conditions.
This column will cover the Hill Country (Edwards Plateau), Rolling Plains, and Pineywoods. Next week’s will include South Texas, Cross Timbers and Post Oak regions.
Habitat conditions are a tale of two time periods: bad from January to April; better from April into November.
Alan Cain, TPWD’s able white-tailed deer program leader, annually provides an accurate assessment.
Cain recalled 2020 ending with 91% of Texas being dry and droughty. Winter weeds were scarce. Deer were hungry. Then the Valentine’s Day Massacre struck. Ice and snow didn’t kill deer, but they delayed spring green-up. Brush species suffered top-kill.
In April, rain began. By late May, most of Texas had received significant rainfall. Habitats exploded.
Pregnant does were nourished and antler development boosted. Cain expects “an exciting season.”
Last season’s harvest was 53% bucks and 47% does. More does need to be removed. A good acorn crop and plenty of quality native forage will keep deer from feeders early. Cooler weather will help.
THE HILL COUNTRY
The Edwards Plateau has the highest deer population — an estimated 2,055,618 whitetails — more than many other states. Hunter success is about 79%. Traditionally, Llano, Mason, and surrounding counties have the highest densities, ranging between 48 and 265 deer/1,000 acres. Hunter preference for shooting bucks first has led to a critical imbalance in the buck/doe ratio. Many more does need to be taken. Excellent fawn production in 2013-2016 should mean more bucks 5.5-years old, though. Statistics indicate that over half of the bucks harvested were 4.5 and older. Mature bucks can be expected between Hondo and Del Rio, north of Highway 90. Many will show up throughout the region, however.
The western portion of the Plateau lost roughly 50% of its deer from anthrax in 2019 and doe harvest may still be limited there.
ROLLING PLAINS
Prior to 1990, Texas hunters seeking large antlered deer headed to the South Texas. Then, bucks began conspicuously showing up in the Big Game Awards from northeast of Abilene. Eastern Rolling Plains (ERP) deer populations is smaller than the other ecoregions, and the western (WRP) population is smaller than the ERP, ranging between 25 and 28 deer per 1000 acres. Both populations seem to be increasing, according to Cain. Projected number of 5.5- and 6.5-year-old ages are high in both these regions. Large property sizes, light hunting pressure, and more interest in deer management have helped. Hunter success is 69% in ERP; 65% in WRP. Harvest per 1000 acres was 6.1 in ERP and 2.3 in WRP.
PINEYWOODS
Deer populations are higher here than the past three years. Density of 25/1000 acres around Nacogdoches and Lufkin is highest in the region. Properties managed for quality deer habitat are higher.
Based on past fawn production, hunters should see more 3.5 and 4.5 -year-olds. Buck harvest trends indicate 53.3% were 3.5 years and older – probably due to antler restrictions. (See TPW Outdoor Annual.) Hunter success was 57%.
