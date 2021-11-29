A recent article about the October Northern Lights being visible in northern states prompted this column about the Aurora Borealis for stout, adventurous, winter-travelling Texans. The Lights are seen in many locations from now until April in such places as Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, Idaho Panhandle National Forest, Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge in Maine, Cook County, Minnesota, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Don’t count on it in Texas, but it has happened.